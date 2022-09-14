Ukraine says it shot down Iranian-made drone used by Russia in Kharkiv - see pictures

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In the latest development, the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Tuesday (September 13) that it shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is said to be used by the Russian armed forces, near Kupiansk, in Kharkiv. A town in the Kharkiv region which was recently recaptured by Ukraine.

This is the first time Kyiv said it has eliminated one such device and it is also the first evidence of a Russia-operated Iranian suicide drone in Ukraine.

An image has been shared by the Ukrainian defence ministry that apparently shows parts of the destroyed drone. On the debris, the Cyrillic designation "M214 Geran-2: is there. The wingtip appeared to match that of a Shahed-136.

#Ukraine: In the first credible sighting of Iranian drones in use by Russian forces, here we see the remains of a HESA Shahed-136 loitering munition (or a design based on it), which is made in Iran. From the appearance, it seems it likely detonated.



Images via @kms_d4k pic.twitter.com/LUBKrPAMNc — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) September 13, 2022 ×

Iranian attack UAV Shahed-136, eliminated by the #UAarmy near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

🇷🇺 and 🇮🇷: A perfect union of two despots.

Iranian attack UAV Shahed-136, eliminated by the #UAarmy near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

🇷🇺 and 🇮🇷: A perfect union of two despots.

Some of the military experts have said Iranian drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissances and as loitering munitions in Ukraine. Such weapons can provide Russia's time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

Although Iran has not released key details of the Shahed drone, some experts have suggested that has a range of about 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles), which means it is capable of hitting precise targets from a long range.

