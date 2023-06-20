Who is Hamish Harding? British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder who went missing on Titanic sub

A passionate British explorer, Hamish Harding is feared to be among those who went missing on a submersible that was diving into the wreck of Titanic. Three-times Guinness World Record holder was aboard with five other persons on OceanGate Expeditions vessel for its Titanic mission this week.

His stepson Brian Szasz said in a Facebook post, “he has gone missing on (the) submarine”. He later deleted the post.

Over the weekend, Harding shared the status of his mission via social media. He shared that a ship had set off from the city of St John’s, in Newfoundland, Canada, for the destination of the Titanic wreck.

After reaching there, he with his crew planned to start diving operations in the submersible down to the wreck at around 4:00 local time (8:00 GMT) on Sunday morning.

He wrote on his Facebook that he was “proud to finally announce” that this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the wreck of Titanic in 2023. RMS TITANIC EXPEDITION



I am proud to finally announce that I joined @OceanGateExped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic.@ExplorersClub @actionaviation @One_More_Orbit #PolarPrince



Full story at:https://t.co/7UWUrKGyTQ — Hamish Harding (@ActionAviation0) June 17, 2023 × “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow,” he wrote further.

Apart from Harding, one of Pakistan’s richest men and his teenage son are also among the five people missing in the submarine that set off the wreck of the Titanic before losing all communication.

Shahzada Dawood, a UK-based board member of the Prince’s Trust Charity and his son Sulaiman Dawood were on board the tiny underwater craft taking tourists to view the famous wreck 12,500 feet underwater. Who is Hamish Harding? An explorer, adventurer, and multiple Guinness World Record holder Hamish Harding is a UAE-based British businessman who is not just limited to business. He is also a pilot, a space tourist and a three-time Guinness World Record holder. He is the founder of Action Group and chairman of Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In 2017, Hardin worked with the Antarctic VIP tourism company, White Desert, to introduce the first regular business jet service to the Antarctic using a Gulfstream G550, landing on Wolfsfang Runway, a newly-created ice in Antarctica.

The many expeditions of Harding

Harding also visited the South Pole a couple of times, accompanying Buzz Aldrin in 2016. He became the oldest person ever to reach the South Pole, at 86.

In 2019, to honour the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, he led a team of aviators with astronaut Col. Terry Virts to circumnavigate the earth via the North and South poles. He completed this expedition in 46 hours and 40 minutes and was awarded the Guinness World Record.

On 5 March 2021, Harding and Victor Vescovo dived to the deepest point in the Mariana Trench, the Challenger Deep, in a two-man submarine. He reached the lowest point in the world’s deepest ocean at a depth of 36,000 feet. Here as well, he set the world record for the greatest length covered at full ocean depth and the greatest time spent at full ocean depth.

Harding’s world records

2019 - The fastest circumnavigation of the Earth via both poles

2021 - Greatest Distance Covered At Full Ocean Depth

2021 - Greatest Duration Spent At Full Ocean Depth Missing Titanic submersible The submersible went missing on Sunday in the Atlantic, some 435 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada. The Titan or Titanic submersible is a research and survey submersible that can carry up to five people- a pilot and four ‘mission specialists'.

The submersible craft along with a ship ferried off people to the North Atlantic wreck site, where the Tita was scheduled to make multiple dives.

It is understood from OceanGate that Titan has a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies meaning only around two days of "life support" remain.

(With inputs from agencies)

