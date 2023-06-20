Media accuses UK Tories of stifling press freedom over conference charges

Hundreds of media groups across the world have alleged that Britain's Conservative Party is undermining press freedom by charging fees to journalists who would come to cover their annual conference. PM Rishi Sunak's party first imposed fee for media accreditation at its conference last year. The party had faced complaints from media organisations in the UK and in foreign countries at the time.

This year the Conservative Party conference if going to take place in the month of October in Manchester in northwest England. The party has imposed a 137-pound (USD 175) charge. It will rise to 880 pounds from August 1. The Conservative Party insists that the money helps cover the administrative costs of "thousands" of journalists who fail to show up.

The Foreign Press Association of UK-based overseas media said the Conservative Party had failed to give any evidence of journalists skipping the event on such a scale. The association has argued that wider principles were at stake.

"In fact, this decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries all over the world who will use this decision to justify financial and other barriers to media scrutiny of the political process," it said.

"We therefore call upon the Tory party conference organisers to scrap or refund the charges and allow fair and free reporting for all."

The open letter has been signed by nearly 300 media groups which include The New York Times, The Washington Post, Agence France-Presse and more.

Media houses in more than 60 countries were represented including those from Russia and China.

Some UK media also complained about the introduction of the charges last year, but have yet to make a collective stand.

AFP said that there was no immediate comment from the Conservative headquarters.

Media access to the UK's main opposition Labour Party is free up until July 28, then a charge of £75 is imposed until August 31, rising to £95 from September 1 onwards. 'Partygate' out of the gate? The Conservative Party has again been in headlines due to former pm Boris Johnson who resigned from his parliamentary seat recently.

On Monday (June 19) the party voted overwhelmingly to remove Johnson's parliamentary pass. The parliament approved a report that found that the former PM lied to the legislature about 'partygate', the parties held at the official residence when rest of the Britain was under strict lockdown.

The debate was held on Johnson's 59th birthday. The MPs voted 354 to seven in favour of parliament committee's findings. Many Conservatives, including PM Rishi Sunak abstained.

(With inputs from agencies)

