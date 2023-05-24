Who is Casey DeSantis? Wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis who could become America's next first lady

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is all set to announce his run for the Republican presidential nomination this week. This will put him in a head-to-head competition with Donald Trump. As DeSantis made the headlines with his probable announcement, so does her wife, Casey DeSantis gained the spotlight.

Many believe that Casey had played a prominent role in DeSantis’ bid for the 2024 presidential election. But now, as DeSantis prepares to run for president, some say the extent of her wife’s involvement is a problem. As one of the DeSantis donors and supporters already revealed to Politico Magazine that “She is both his biggest asset and his biggest liability.”

Casey DeSantis was born in June 1980 in Ohio as the second child of Robert Black. Her father, Robert was an optometrist and former officer in the US Air Force. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in French. Casey DeSantis: From newsroom to political arena Casey is no stranger to the national stage. She had been a popular television news reporter and commentator in the Sunshine State for years. In her early career, she hosted the Golf Channel program ‘On The Tee’ and ‘PGA Tour Today’. She held several positions there, from being a general assignment reporter to morning anchor, and then a police reporter, She also did special reports for CNN.

In February 2019, Casey established the First Lady’s Medal for Courage, Commitment, and Service. Soon after this, she announced Florida’s 2019 Black History Month theme as ‘Celebrating Public Service’ where she and her husband honoured the winners of Florida’s Black History Month student contests.

She participated in a Recovery Redfish Release to address the impacts of red tide. "I've heard from those throughout Florida who understand that our water must be safe for our families, visitors and economy," she said at the address.

In August 2019, Casey presided over the first meeting of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet as its chair. Casey and DeSantis’ 'ironic' wedding at Walt Disney World Resort Casey met Ron DeSantis on a golf course, at a time when DeSantis was a naval officer at Naval Station Mayport. They married on September 26, 2009, at Walt Disney World Resort which has been considered ‘kind of ironic as per Gov. DeSantis in the wake of his battle with the company over the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act.

They have three children together, two daughters and a son.

Casey has been with DeSantis every step of the way, from launching a bid for the US House of Representatives, the US Senate to the governor’s mansion. She also appeared in his TV ads, accompanied him on foreign trips, introduced him at speaking events and is said to have “looped in on every email and calendar invite” that goes to the governor. \

In March 2022, five months after being diagnosed with breast cancer, she revealed that she was now cancer-free.

The ensuing weeks saw the first lady feature prominently on the campaign trail, including via a tearful video tribute to her husband who she said "was there to fight for me when I didn't have the strength to fight for myself".

