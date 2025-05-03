Anthony Albanese has secured a resounding second term as Australia’s prime minister, breaking the so-called “incumbency curse” with a decisive win for his Labor government.

While final vote counting will take days, it’s already clear that Labor has significantly increased its majority, while the conservative Liberal-National coalition has suffered heavy losses nationwide.

“Today, the Australian people have voted for Australian values: for fairness, aspiration and opportunity for all; for the strength to show courage in adversity and kindness to those in need,” Albanese said in his victory speech.

Coalition leader Peter Dutton, who lost his seat after 24 years, accepted “full responsibility” for the defeat and apologised to his colleagues.

Who is Anthony Albanese?

Albanese, 61, joined the Labor Party in his twenties and was elected to parliament in 1996. Since then, he’s become one of Australia’s longest-serving MPs, often referred to as a “working-class hero”.

He has been a vocal supporter of universal healthcare, LGBT rights, and the idea of Australia becoming a republic.

He became a senior minister during Labor’s 2007 victory and remained a key player through the party’s turbulent leadership swaps between Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. As leader of Labor’s left faction, Albanese has since moved closer to the political centre after becoming party leader in 2019.

He has said he is driven by the desire to build a better world for his son, Nathan. He divorced his wife in 2019 and is set to marry his fiancée Jodie Haydon later this year.

Albanese became prime minister in 2022, ending nearly ten years of coalition rule. He took office promising to revive the post-Covid economy, improve international relations, ease the cost of living, and hold a referendum on Indigenous rights.

Under Albanese, ties with China improved after years of friction. His administration ended several trade tariffs and held top-level talks with Beijing for the first time in years. He also mended relations with France after the submarine contract fallout under his predecessor and reassured Pacific nations about Australia’s climate commitments.

While Albanese has avoided major scandals, one incident that drew attention was his purchase of a multimillion-dollar seaside property, criticised as poorly timed by some within his own party.

His biggest political blow came with the failed 2023 Voice referendum, which aimed to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution and create an advisory body. Despite early support, the referendum failed after months of bitter debate.

Before the election, Labor promised major investments in Medicare, including making GP visits free for most people, along with modest tax cuts and reduced student debt.

