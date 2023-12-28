White House to release final package of authorised military aid for Ukraine amid deadlock in Congress

The United States President Joe Biden’s administration, on Wednesday (Dec 27) announced another tranche of military aid for Ukraine worth around $250 million, amid its ongoing war with Russia. The latest package marked the last funding available for the war-torn country without fresh approval from Congress where the talks on a new agreement have stalled.

About the latest military aid package

The latest package included air defence munitions, anti-tank weapons, artillery ammunition, anti-armour munitions and over 15 million rounds of ammunition, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Washington’s top diplomat, in a statement, said Congress, where Republicans are split on supporting Ukraine, should “act swiftly” to renew the flow.

He added, “Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression.”

The weapons, worth up to $250 million are provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority and will be pulled from Pentagon stockpiles. The drawdown is a US foreign policy tool, which allows speedy delivery of Department of Defense stocks to foreign countries in crisis and does not need Congressional approval.

In a statement, Marine Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesperson said there is no more funding to replace the weapons taken from department stocks. Therefore, Garn added, “Without the supplemental funding, there will be a shortfall in replenishing U.S. military stocks, affecting American military readiness.”

Earlier this month, Biden signed a $200 million emergency aid drawdown for Kyiv amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington. This is after Zelensky failed to sway US lawmakers as criticism of continued financial support for Ukraine has grown louder on Capitol Hill in recent months, particularly from the Republicans.

However, the US president has made backing Ukraine a priority as Western aid has been crucial in helping the war-torn country against a far larger attacking Russian army.

Biden’s $106 billion aid package proposal

Biden has sought Congress’ approval of a broader $106 billion emergency spending package which would include funding for US border security and military and humanitarian aid for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

ALSO READ | Ending US aid for Ukraine would allow Putin to prevail, warns White House

Out of the $106 billion spending package, proposed by the White House, more than $61 billion would be allocated to Ukraine.

While there is broad bipartisan backing for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, support from Kyiv’s Western allies has dwindled in recent months amid a stalled counter-offensive in the east of the country and little progress along the line of control.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, any agreement on further military aid to Ukraine has been stopped by Republicans who insist that tougher security measures on the US-Mexico border as a condition for a deal.

Congress has approved more than $110 billion in aid for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Russia fires another barrage of drones

The announcement on Wednesday comes as Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine, reported the Associated Press. Moscow also reportedly shelled a train station in the southern city of Kherson where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv.

As per the officials, the barrages killed at least five people and knocked out power in most of the southern city of Kherson.