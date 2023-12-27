Russia-Ukraine war: Drone and artillery attack kills 6 in Ukrainian city, causes power outage

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday (Dec 27) that Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine, the news agency Associated Press reported.

They also claimed that Moscow shelled a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv.

As per the officials, the barrages killed at least five people and knocked out power in most of the southern city of Kherson.

The alleged attack came a day after Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko claimed that Russian forces launched an artillery and drone bombardment of the Kherson region overnight.

He said that the attack took place when some 140 civilians were waiting for a train at the region's capital city of the same name.

The shelling killed one policeman and injured two other police officers, as well as two civilians, the officials said.

The national rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia stated that people, who were waiting for the train at the time of the attack, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

The regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that the attack on the Kherson region and its capital hit residential areas and a mall as well as striking the power grid.

The attack left around 70 per cent of households in Kherson city without electricity during the winter cold, he said further adding that it was not immediately possible to estimate when power might be restored.

Watch: Russia to deploy Howitzers near Finland border × Russia on oil exports

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia has redirected its oil exports from Europe to China and India.

Novak, who is in charge of energy policy, said as quoted by AFP: "We previously supplied a total of 40 to 45 per cent of oil and oil products to Europe. This year, we expect the figure not to exceed four to five per cent of total exports."

In a televised interview, he added: "China - whose share (of oil exports) has grown to 45-50 per cent - and India have become our main partners in the current situation."

India has also emerged as a major buyer.

"In two years the total share of supplies to India has increased to about 40 per cent," Novak said.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos