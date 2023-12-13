LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at White House for aid talks with Joe Biden

Washington DC, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
main img

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Zelensky stepped out of a black SUV with flashing red and blue lights and was ushered inside the West Wing where he will meet Biden in the Oval Office 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden Tuesday as he made a last-ditch tour of Washington for continued US military aid.

After holding talks with congressional leaders, Zelensky stepped out of a black SUV with flashing red and blue lights and was ushered inside the West Wing where he will meet Biden in the Oval Office.

more to follow 

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

Israel intensifies assault as troops raid hospital in north Gaza, says Hamas-run health ministry

Video: Far-right Polish lawmaker uses fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles

Harvard's president receives university board's backing amid anti-Semitism row

Topics