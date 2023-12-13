Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at White House for aid talks with Joe Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
Zelensky stepped out of a black SUV with flashing red and blue lights and was ushered inside the West Wing where he will meet Biden in the Oval Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden Tuesday as he made a last-ditch tour of Washington for continued US military aid.
After holding talks with congressional leaders, Zelensky stepped out of a black SUV with flashing red and blue lights and was ushered inside the West Wing where he will meet Biden in the Oval Office.
more to follow