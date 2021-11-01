White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 in US

Revealing why White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not accompany US President Joe Biden on the foreign trip, she on Sunday said that could not go as had contracted COVID-19.

Psaki also said that a family member had tested positive for the coronavirus, and her report also came positive later.

In a statement on Sunday, she wrote, "Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms, which has enabled me to continue working from home.

"I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the 10-day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution," Psaki added.

The development is the Biden administration’s most high-profile breakthrough coronavirus infection.

The government has been grappling with public health messaging and vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic.

Psaki said, "On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the president due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19.

"Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for Covid on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for Covid," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)