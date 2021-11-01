‘Scary News' on Halloween? New poll says Americans lose confidence in US President Joe Biden

In what can be called a ‘scary news' on Halloween, a new NBC News poll seems to have suggested the Americans have lost confidence in US President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country.

The moderator of ‘Meet the Press’, Chuck Todd, shared the findings of the latest poll on Sunday.

This development comes days ahead of the off-year November election, which includes the governor's race in Virginia and one year out from the midterm elections.

"We have a brand-new NBC News poll out this morning that's filled with some scary news for the Democrats. The overarching message: Americans have lost their confidence in President Biden and their optimism for the country. At least, they have right now," Todd said.

"Just 22% of adults say we're headed in the right direction. A shocking 71% say we're on the wrong track and that includes a near majority of Democrats, who are saying that. President Biden's approval rating stands at a dismal 42%, versus 54% who disapprove," the moderator said.

As per NBC News, around 1,000 adults, 650 of whom were reached only by cellphone, were included in the survey between October 23 and 26.

