Biden urges world leaders to help address global supply-chain issue

US President Joe Biden urged world leaders to take action to reduce supply-chain problems and prevent them from happening in the future.

While speaking to fellow leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Rome, Biden also laid out new steps his administration is taking to address the issue at home.

As the coronavirus pandemic took over the world at the beginning of 2019, all kinds of transportation came to a halt. This has negatively impacted the industry and companies have had to bear massive losses, thus affecting the global supply chain.

Earlier in September, the transport industry urged global leaders and the United Nations (UN) to pay attention to their worsening situation.

IRU, the world road transport organisation, IATA, the International Air Transport Association, ICS, the International Chamber of Shipping, and ITF, the International Transport Workers' Federation came together to draft a letter and make an urgent plea on behalf of the whole transport industry.

Also read | UK's Johnson warns on COP26: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

"Our collective industries account for more than $20 trillion of world trade annually, and represent 65 million global transport workers, and over 3.5 million road freight and airline companies, as well as more than 80% of the world merchant shipping fleet," the chiefs said in a joint letter.

The joint open letter by the global transport chiefs blamed world leaders for not offering them enough support in these difficult times.

"Transport workers keep the world running and are vital for the free movement of products, including vaccines and PPE, but have been continually failed by governments and taken for granted by their officials," the letter reads.