The White House abruptly cancelled the scheduled afternoon news conference of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without any explanation even ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival.

Trump and Netanyahu are meeting Monday afternoon, as new tariffs being levied by Trump on Israel and the rest of the world are about to go into effect. The stock market plummeted for the third day amidst panic over his sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

Some reporters are still expected to watch part of the two leaders’ meeting in the Oval Office. Shortly after 1 pm, the White House informed that a scheduled 2:30 pm press conference would no longer take place.

The White House cancelled the planned news conference with Trump, instead planning to take questions from reporters in the Oval Office. Netanyahu has arrived at the White House, where he was greeted outside by Trump.

The news conference in the East Room was scheduled to take place after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Now, a smaller group of reporters, known as the "pool" and assigned to cover the president's movements each day, will have an opportunity to ask questions.

After greeting Netanyahu at the White House, Trump ignored multiple questions from the pool about his sweeping new tariffs, the market turmoil that has followed his announcement, and the war in Gaza.

President Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the White House. pic.twitter.com/TBfv4KN84r — CSPAN (@cspan) April 7, 2025

Usually, Trump holds both an informal Q&A in the Oval Office and a formal news conference when world leaders visit the White House.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss the latest Israeli military operations in Gaza and new US tariffs announced by Trump against Israel and other countries.

Facing mounting pressure over the stock market crash and slump in the economy, Trump is not backing down and is calling his global tariffs a “beautiful thing to behold”. He claims that he’s just fulfilling a campaign promise to bring back jobs to America.





