/Which US universities are at risk of attack after Iran threatens 'retaliatory' strike on campuses? Check details

Iran has threatened to target US universities in the West Asia after it claimed that two of its higher education universities were attacked in US and Israeli strikes. The University of Science and Technology in northeastern Tehran, was targeted in the attack which caused damage to buildings but resulted in no casualties, said the Iranian Authorities. Multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, and areas in Hormozgan province have been targeted over the past 24 hours by US and Iran.

In a statement released on Sunday (March 29) the IRGC said, “If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation… it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time."

“We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas stay a kilometer away from campuses," the statement further added.

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Notably, American universities operate campuses across the Gulf region that could be under threat of Iranian attacks.

US universities in war zone

The number of American students studying at universities in Arab countries in 2023 and 2024 was 3,216, according to data shared by the Institute of International Education. The maximum number of students were enrolled in Morocco 1,223, while United Arab Emirates and Jordan were at second and third spot with 1,072 and 484 students, respectively.

Other countries where American students have been studying, though the numbers are not substantial are: Egypt (223), Oman (70) and Qatar (74), Tunisia (26), Kuwait (26), Saudi Arabia (11) and Lebanon (5).

Maximum number of US campuses, 6, are in Qatar, while 3 are in UAE. American universities with branch campuses in the Middle East include -