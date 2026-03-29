/Strait of Hormuz raids, Kharg Island seizure: One month into war, US eyes ground ops in Iran | Details here

After month long inconclusive war in West Asia, the US is now preparing for ground offensive in Iran to dismatle the regime. According to a report, the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran. However, the report says that it won't be a full-scale invasion and instead focus on targeted raids involving a mix of Special Operations units and regular infantry. This comes as United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that a task force of around 3,500 Marines and sailors has reached West Asia. Though, Trump has paused airstrikes on Iran and has sent his 15-point peace proposal, Iran has said that it won't negotiate. However, it has exchanged messages via “friendly countries.”

What's Pentagon's plan of ground ops?

The Washington Post report quoted US officials without naming them that Pentagon's ground offensive include possible seizure of Kharg Island, raids into other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz and destruction of weapons that can target commercial and military shipping. One person said that the objectives under consideration would probably take “weeks, not months” to complete. Another put the potential timeline at “a couple of months.” The report stated that it was still unclear whether Trump would approve all, some or none of the Pentagon’s plans.

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It must be recalled that Trump, speaking March 20 in the Oval Office, told reporters: “I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, but I’m not putting troops.” However, his press secretary Karoline leavitt warned Iran saying that if the proposal of peace is not accepted, then Trump would “prepared to unleash hell” against Iran. She also said, "It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in France, told reporters that it is “not going to be a prolonged conflict.” He also said that the United States “can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops.”

Iran issues warning

Iran’s English-language daily, the Tehran Times, carried a warning to Washington under the headline ‘Welcome To Hell’ on its front page on Saturday. The daily said that any US troops who set foot on Iranian soil in case of a ground invasion will “leave only in a coffin”. The warning comes a day after US media reported that the United States is considering the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. According to the Wall Street Journal, the extra troops would join thousands of paratroopers and Marines who have already been sent to the area and will give Trump a wider range of military options. An Iranian official had said that Tehran would respond to any American ground invasion by activating its Houthi allies in Yemen, who would be instructed to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.