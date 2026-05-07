/Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s President Pezeshkian claims he met Supreme Leader

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (May 7) said that he had met with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not made any public appearance since he was appointed as the head of the Islamic Republic. Several theories and rumours have circulated over his health and condition since he was named supreme leader, with many reports suggesting that he had been wounded in the US-Israeli strikes that killed his father.

In a video message broadcast by the state television, the Iranian president claimed that he met with the Supreme Leader, without revealing when or where their meeting took place.

“What struck me most during this meeting was the vision and the humble and sincere approach of the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution,” Pezeshkian said in the video.

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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

The whereabouts of the new Iranian Supreme Leader have remained unknown since the war began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. In the attack, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed. Earlier this month, an Iranian official confirmed that Mojtaba was present in a building that was bombed during the Iran war, but dismissed rumours surrounding his absence from public view. He also said that he was in “perfect health and is actively managing affairs.”

Qomi, as per a Fars News agency report, confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei was in a building that was bombed earlier during the conflict that started on February 28. However, he claimed that minutes before the building was decimated by an airstrike, Mojtaba had walked into the courtyard, which ultimately led to his survival.

According to a New York Times report, the Iranian leader was “gravely wounded” but is “mentally sharp”. It added that Mojtaba is facing critical medical conditions after surviving bombings that killed his father, wife and son. It added that access to him is “extremely difficult and limited” as a team of doctors treat his injuries sustained in the airstrikes. Reportedly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is also a heart surgeon and the minister of health, have been involved in his care. Even senior IRGC and government officials do not visit him, fearing his location may be traced by Israel.