/When was Trump last seen? Know US president's whereabouts as ‘Trump dead’ rumours swirl online

US President Donald Trump became the most searched name on Google and social media platforms on Saturday as false claims of his death spread rapidly online. Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation of any health emergency from the White House. Search terms like “Is Trump dead?” and “Trump is dead” trended throughout the day, as internet users raised concerns over the 79-year-old President’s health.

When was Trump last seen in public?

Trump was last spotted on 24 August during a surprise appearance at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia alongside former baseball star Roger Clemens. Two days later, on 26 August, he chaired a televised cabinet meeting at the White House. Since then, he has not been seen in public. His weekend schedule showed no official events on either Saturday or Sunday. Despite his absence from public view, Trump remained active on his platform Truth Social, where he criticised a court ruling against his tariffs early on Saturday morning.

Health concerns continue

Speculation about Trump’s health has intensified since he was photographed last month with a visible bruise on his right hand and swelling around his ankles. The images quickly went viral, fuelling more rumours about his condition.

The White House has not directly commented on the bruising. However, a letter released last month confirmed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a circulatory condition often linked to age and long periods of standing. Experts also suggested the ankle swelling could be a side effect of routine aspirin use, according to IB Times.

What did JD Vance say?