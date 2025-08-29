/'Illegal tactic': Trump cancels BILLIONS in foreign aid, sparking shutdown showdown with Congress

US President Donald Trump has set off a political storm by cancelling nearly $5 billion in foreign aid, using a controversial budget tactic known as a “pocket rescission.” The White House budget office confirmed the move on Friday, saying $4.9 billion had been blocked. Critics in both parties argue the manoeuvre is illegal, calling it an attempt to bypass Congress’ control over federal spending.

Why is Congress angry?

Lawmakers from both sides say the move threatens already fragile talks on government funding. With a 1 October deadline to avoid a shutdown, Trump’s action has made compromise even harder. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Democrats may not help pass any funding bill unless Republicans push back. “Republicans don’t have to be a rubber stamp for this carnage. If Republicans are insistent on going it alone, Democrats won’t be party to their destruction,” Schumer said.

How does a pocket rescission work?

Normally, the White House can ask Congress to cancel funds and withhold the money for up to 45 days while lawmakers decide. But because the fiscal year ends sooner, Trump’s budget team says they can simply hold back the money until it lapses, effectively killing the funding without Congress’ consent. The White House defended the tactic, saying, “Congress can choose to vote to rescind or continue the funds, it doesn’t matter. This approach is rare but not unprecedented.”

What funding has been cut?

The biggest target is the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which faces cuts of more than $3.2 billion. USAID has long been in Trump’s sights, and the move will now put the agency under closer control of budget director Russ Vought. Hundreds of millions for global peacekeeping efforts are also being scrapped under the order.

