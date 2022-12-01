What's on the menu? Biden welcomes Macron to White House state dinner

As the guest of honour for the first-ever red, white, and blue-themed White House state dinner, French President Emmanuel Macron will be served butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade, and an American cheese trio on Thursday. Roasted pears, creme fraiche ice cream, and orange chiffon cake will be served for dessert. The White House, together with first lady Jill Biden, planned the sumptuous dinner in order to showcase the bond between America and its longest friend, France. This included everything from the meal to the entertainment to the table decorations and other finishing touches. The United States reserves a state dinner, a high diplomatic honour, for its closest friends.

“The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags, red white and blue, and our common values, liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” Biden said. “These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built.”

First lady Jill Biden, center, accompanied by White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo, fourth from left, White House executive chef Cris Comerford, third from left, and White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison, second from left, speaks during a media preview for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Photo credits: AP

The first lady claimed she was managing the meal the same way her mother did when she was a child and dining with her family. "Even if we were merely having fish sticks from the freezer," her mother said, she still took out the china, fresh flowers, and lighted candles.

The first state dinner to be held at the White House since 2019 will be "a statement of welcome and friendship, a means to connect via a language that transcends words," according to Biden. She gave a quick speech in the preview area before leaving without taking any questions from the media.

The Bidens place a priority on "making visitors feel comfortable and at home," according to Carlos Elizondo, the White House's social secretary, who has served the couple for more than ten years.

Around 300 people are anticipated at the opulent, black-tie dinner party, which will take place under a heated tent on the South Lawn. They will be seated at tables that are a combination of square and rectangles, draped in dark blue silk tablecloths, and embellished with red candles and bouquets of red, white, and blue flowers, including roses and irises, the national flower of France.

(With inputs from agencies)