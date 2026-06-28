/What we know about foreign victims of Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday (June 24) has risen to 1,430, with several countries confirming that their citizens were among those killed. Authorities in multiple nations have also reported missing nationals as search and rescue operations continue in the disaster-hit areas.

Here is what is known so far about the foreign victims:

Portugal

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Portugal has reported the highest number of foreign casualties. The country’s foreign ministry said 28 Portuguese nationals or people of Portuguese descent were killed in the earthquakes. It also confirmed that 85 people remain missing, revising its earlier estimates.

China

Seven Chinese nationals died in the disaster, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, which cited figures from the Chinese embassy in Caracas. The embassy also issued an advisory on its official WeChat account, urging Chinese citizens in Venezuela to remain alert for aftershocks and other possible secondary disasters.

Spain

Spain’s foreign ministry said at least nine Spanish nationals were killed in the earthquakes. It added that 152 people are still missing, while 14 others have been rescued from beneath collapsed buildings. According to official figures, around 147,000 Spanish nationals were living in Venezuela as of January 1.

Brazil

Brazil confirmed the deaths of two of its citizens — a man and a woman. The foreign ministry said it was providing consular assistance to their families. Brazil shares a long border with Venezuela, and authorities have been monitoring the impact of the disaster closely.

Chile

Chile’s foreign ministry said one Chilean national died in the earthquakes. It added that officials were providing the victim’s family with assistance, guidance and support. Chile is home to one of the largest Venezuelan diaspora communities in South America.

Italy

Italy confirmed the death of a dual Italian-Venezuelan citizen. The man, believed to be in his mid-50s and born in Caracas, died when a building collapsed in La Guaira, one of the worst-hit regions.

Italy estimates that around 170,000 Italian passport holders live in Venezuela.

Uruguay