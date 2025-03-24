More than 1,100 people, including journalists, have been detained by Turkish police after mass protests broke out following the arrest of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, according to a government minister on Monday.

Why are people protesting in Turkey?

The unrest, described as the most serious in years, began in Istanbul after the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu and has since spread to over 55 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. Demonstrators have clashed with riot police, and the crackdown has drawn strong criticism from several countries and international bodies.

Who is Ekrem Imamoglu and why was he arrested?

Ekrem İmamoglu, a popular 53-year-old politician, was seen by many as the only serious challenger to Erdogan's long-standing rule. His arrest last week came just before he was officially confirmed as the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

Once the mayor of Istanbul, the same role that launched Erdoğan’s own political career, Imamoglu was arrested, interrogated, jailed, and removed from office within four days. His detention was linked to an investigation into alleged corruption and terrorism, but many observers believe the move was politically motivated.

Around 15 million people voted in a recent party primary to back Imamoglu as the CHP’s presidential candidate, in what appeared to be a show of massive public support. Analysts say this looming nomination likely triggered the government’s actions.

What is the international response?

Germany condemned Imamoglu's arrest as “totally unacceptable”, while Greece said attacks on civil liberties “cannot be tolerated”. The European Union warned Turkey that it must show “a clear commitment to democratic norms”, and France called the situation a “serious attack on democracy”.

On Monday, university students in Istanbul and Ankara began boycotting lectures in protest. Demonstrators were also preparing for a rally by the Besiktas port on the Bosphorus at 1400 GMT, followed by the main evening demonstration outside City Hall at 1730 GMT.

Despite a four-day government ban on public gatherings, protests have continued to grow, particularly among younger groups and students.

Erdogan responds

President Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, accused the opposition of fuelling a “movement of violence” and blamed the CHP for any damage or injuries caused during the protests.

He claimed the demonstrations were merely a “show” and warned that opposition figures would eventually regret their actions, saying they would “feel ashamed for the evil they did to the country”.

As unrest spreads, several opposition figures and activists have had their X (formerly Twitter) accounts suspended. According to Politico, many of the suspended accounts were run by university activists and grassroots organisers, who had been sharing protest information and meeting locations.

(With inputs from agencies)