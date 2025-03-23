An Istanbul court formally arrested the city's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, in connection with a graft investigation. The development comes four days after his detention, which sparked widespread unrest in Turkey, the worst the country has seen in over a decade.

The mayor is one of the 100 individuals being probed for corruption charges related to public tenders and municipal employment.

He is also being investigated on "terror-related" allegations, with a court ruling expected soon.

"No despair! Keep fighting!" wrote the main opposition CHP party on X, denouncing it as "a political coup d'etat".

The development comes as voters cast their ballots in a CHP primary to name Imamoglu the party's candidate for the 2028 presidential race.

The long-planned vote was the event that triggered Imamoglu's arrest, who is widely viewed as a politician capable of challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Imamoglu was detained in connection with two investigations. One alleging graft and the other "aiding a terror organisation".

Imamoglu calls allegations 'immoral and baseless'

Imamoglu, on Saturday (Mar 22), told police that the allegations against him were "immoral and baseless".

"The immoral and baseless accusations directed at me... are designed to undermine my standing and credibility," he said in a statement released by City Hall.

"This process has not only harmed Turkey's international reputation but has also shattered the public's sense of justice and trust in the economy," Imamoglu said.

"Those orchestrating this process will soon be held accountable before both divine and earthly courts."

Protesters take to streets

Imamoglu's detention triggered massive protests in Istanbul that have since spread to more than 55 of Turkey's 81 provinces.

"I invite our nation... to the ballot box. We are casting our vote to support President Ekrem: for democracy, justice and the future," said his wife, Dilek Kaya Imamoglu, on X, shortly after voting with her son Selim.

"We are not afraid and we will never give up."

(With inputs from agencies)