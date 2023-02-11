What is the Indian connection of Mira Murati, the CTO of ChatGPT company OpenAI?

Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at OpenAI, the company that developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot called ChatGPT, has an Indian connection as according to reports, her parents are of Indian origin.

She was born in San Francisco in 1988, was raised in America. At Tesla, she held the position of Senior Product Manager. The Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth is where she received her Bachelor of Engineering degree.

Mira now serves as OpenAI's SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships.

Recently in an interview with Time magazine, she expressed her concerns over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence. "AI can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?" Mira Murati told the magazine.

She also stressed that the company (OpenAI) will need help from different sources, even if its governments, regulators, and everyone else.

“But we're a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies--definitely regulators and governments and everyone else," Murati noted.

The AI chatbot ChatGPT was created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, a startup that does AI research. The applications was made available in November 2022. It is able to converse about anything from history to philosophy, produce lyrics and provide changes to computer programme code.

It is trained on a sizable collection of articles, websites, and social media postings in addition to real-time talks, mostly in English, with human contractors employed by OpenAI. It picks up on the writing's syntax and organisation and learns to reflect commonly used expressions. The chatbot's correctness isn't always reliable because its sources aren't fact-checked and it depends on user input to get better.

