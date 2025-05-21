What is Russia's Shadow Fleet? Here's why Putin needs it amid Ukraine war - Know as EU, UK slap new sanctions

The European Union and Britain on Tuesday imposed a sweeping set of sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet", calling it the largest-ever package they have targeted with.

The European Council adopted the 17th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, including on Russia's shadow fleet for oil exports. Russia will end up losing access to the key military technology.

The EU has now sanctioned 189 ships, which were suspected of operating with Russia's elusive "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. The package was supported by foreign ministers in Brussels, and it also targets individuals, companies and facilitators, who are using this operations.

Also read: 'Putin wants war': Russia sends 273 drones across Ukraine in largest attack since war began, hours before Trump-Putin talks

Further, this makes the total number of targeted vessels to nearly 350. Reportedly, these vessels have been moving oil, petroleum products and sometimes, stolen Ukrainian grain, via discreet sea routes.

Meanwhile, the UK also announced to impose its own package of sanctions, targeting over 100 individuals and entities. It sanctioned 18 more ships linked to the shadow fleet, along with Russian financial institutions, defence supply chains and energy interests.

Russia responded to the sanctions by the EU and UK, saying it will not bow to ultimatums.

What is Russia's shadow fleet?

Russia’s “shadow fleet" is a collection of around 500 old and uninsured secret oil ships, mostly tankers, that are used by the government to secretly export oil across the world, thwarting Western sanctions.

As they intend to hide their movements, the ships operate under fake names and often change their flags, so that they don't get tracked.

Also known as the “dark fleet” or “ghost fleet, the "shadow fleet" is not an official naval group, but an informal and expansive fleet of vessels.

They are given the name "shadow fleet" because of their nature of operation, as they operate in the shadows, remain untracked, unregistered and stay outside international shipping rules.

Why does it matter for Russia?

After Russia began its attempt to invade Ukraine in 2022, the West including the EU, UK, and the US has been imposing sanctions on the Kremlin, majorly targeting its oil exports, which is undoubtedly a major source of money for Russia.

To keep selling oil and making money out of it, to fund its war in Ukraine, Russia began building this shadow fleet.

According to a 2024 report by the Kyiv School of Economics, Ukraine has identified around 500 vessels as part of the network.

Also read: Russia unveils AI-integrated Sukhoi Su-57M fighter jet. Will it be a part of India's fleet?

