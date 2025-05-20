Russia unveils AI-integrated Sukhoi Su-57M fighter jet. Will it be a part of India's fleet?

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has unveiled the key features of the upgraded Su-57M fifth-generation stealth fighter after successfully testing its artificial intelligence-assisted version.

The milestone has presented a strategic opportunity for India, which maintains one of the largest fleets of Russian aircraft.

The inaugural flight of the AI-integrated Su-57M was conducted under the command of veteran test pilot Sergei Bogdan. While the aircraft had a pilot in its cockpit, most of its controls, navigation and target selection were undertaken autonomously by its AI system. The test was hailed as a breakthrough in Russia’s aerospace history as the country becomes one of the few global nations that actively deploy AI in combat aviation.

While the aircraft was not flown completely autonomously, several key operations were controlled by AI, which provides pilots with faster decision-making and reduced pilot workload, especially in high-risk combat situations.

Defence experts have suggested that this technology may soon become more prevalent in air warfare strategy, which will help respond to threats in real time and adapt to complex mission demands with minimal human intervention.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates over 270 Su-30MKI aircraft and has maintained strong defence relations with Russia since the 1990s. Under the Su-30MKI program, which started with a 1996 deal, the aircraft has been assembled and manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The twin-engine and twin-seater fighter jet has been praised for long range, modern avionics, and supermaneuverability.

Analysts believe that India’s strategic reliance on the Sukhoi platform may help provide an opportunity to partner in further AI-enhanced aviation technologies.