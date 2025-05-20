US President Donald Trump snubs his predecessor, Joe Biden again as he spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war. He said, "It was not our war; Ukraine-Russia would have never happened. Oct 7 would have never happened."

"I mean, we got ourselves entangled in something that we shouldn’t have been involved in. And we would have been a lot better off – and maybe the whole thing would have been better off – because it can’t be much worse. It’s a real mess,” he added.

“We don’t have boots on the ground, we wouldn’t have boots on the ground. But we do have a big stake. The financial amount that was put up is just crazy. Again, this was a European situation. It should have remained a European situation. But we got involved – much more than Europe did – because the past administration felt very strongly that we should," he said.

Talking at the Kennedy Center Board Dinner, “My little conversation with a nice gentleman named Vladimir Putin. We had a good talk, and I think that progress is being made. 5,000 young soldiers are being killed every single week on average. And it's a number probably worse than that, in addition to other people that are being killed in towns. And we're trying to stop it. It's an absolute bloodbath."

Trump, who is now looking at peace, also said, “I've seen satellite pictures that are so bad, so horrible. We're doing the best we can. This was not our war. This was not me. We're doing something from the last administration. How did they allow that to happen? It wouldn't have happened.”