China's drone carrier capable of releasing up to 100 smaller drones at a time. Know all about the 'mother UAV'

The roles of drones in modern warfare is slowly gaining a strong ground for its surgical reach, and reduced troop casualties. The Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas conflict and the recent tension between India and Pakistan - over a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam - have seen extensive use of drones.

Nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have been extremely successful in the past in demonstrating their drone capabilities against terror networks across the world.

China's new 'drone mothership'

And now a technological arms race is already underway. China is set to launch a drone carrier that can release up to 100 smaller drones at a time, reported the South China Morning Post.

Named Jiu Tian, the drone carrier will take off for its first mission by the end of June. This will enhance Chinese air force’s operational reach in unmanned aerial combat.

A series of tests will be undertaken before the “drone mother ship” or the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is deployed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Jiu Tian, a super-high altitude, long-range UAV debuted at China’s premier Zhuhai air show in November last year.



Capabilities and functionalities

Having a maximum range of 7,000km (4,350 miles), the drone can fly up to an altitude of 15,000 metres (50,000 feet). Its capabilities of carrying up to 6 tonnes of ammunition and small drones, highlights its lethal capabilities.

The drone can help release 100 units of loitering ammunition that includes kamikaze UAVs, from both sides of the belly of the aircraft, reported the South China Morning Post.

The maximum take-off weight of the drone is 16 tonnes with a wingspan of 25 metres. The altitude capability of 15,000 metres (50,000 feet) of the drone can bypass many of the medium-range defence systems in the world.

It is also capable of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assignments that gives it an added edge.