/What is Kim Jong Un’s ‘self-blasting’ policy? North Korean soldiers ending their lives for Russia ‘to defend the great honour’

Reports that North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine may be taking their own lives to avoid capture have drawn international attention, following remarks by leader Kim Jong Un praising such actions as a form of battlefield honour.

According to a report by Bloomberg, citing North Korean state media, Kim commended soldiers who reportedly chose death over capture, describing their actions as a “historic death in order to defend the great honour”. He referred to them as “heroes who unhesitatingly opted for self-blasting” and said they did not expect compensation despite their actions.

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The so-called “self-blasting” policy refers to an alleged military tactic in which soldiers are instructed to avoid capture at all costs, including by ending their own lives. The claims have emerged from Ukrainian intelligence assessments and testimony from a captured North Korean soldier, though independent verification remains limited.

The issue has gained prominence amid North Korea’s growing involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Pyongyang has reportedly supplied both weapons and personnel to Moscow, strengthening ties between the two countries.

Memorial ceremony in Pyongyang

In a show of solidarity, Kim and Russia’s Defence Minister Andrey Belousov recently unveiled a memorial museum in Pyongyang honouring North Korean soldiers who died in the conflict. The event was attended by senior Russian officials, including State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Footage of the ceremony, reported by the BBC, showed military jets flying overhead and white balloons released into the sky, alongside the unveiling of a statue dedicated to the fallen troops. Kim also laid flowers and took part in memorial rites before signing a guest book with visiting Russian officials.