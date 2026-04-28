/Taiwan on alert! 2 Chinese warships spotted near key Penghu Islands in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan has stepped up monitoring operations after detecting two Chinese warships operating near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, according to the island’s defence ministry. The vessels, which have been identified as a destroyer and a frigate, entered waters to the southwest of the archipelago, a strategically sensitive zone that hosts major Taiwanese naval and air force bases. Taipei responded by deploying its own naval and air assets to track the formation, stating that it had “closely monitored the situation and responded appropriately”, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the ministry did not disclose their precise location of the ships. Such disclosures are relatively rare, with Taiwan typically providing detailed information on Chinese aircraft movements rather than naval deployments, except in cases involving high-profile assets such as aircraft carriers.

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‘Grey-zone’ pressure and rising cross-strait strain

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory despite the island’s democratically elected government, regularly sends its warships and warplanes in surrounding waters and airspace. These activities have been repeatedly condemned by Taipei as coercive. Beijing, however, maintains that such operations are ‘entirely justified and reasonable’, attributing rising tensions to Taiwan’s leadership.

On Monday, the defence ministry said, as reported by Reuters, that a Chinese destroyer and a frigate had entered waters to the southwest of the Penghu islands, an area that hosts major Taiwanese naval and air force bases and lies close to Taiwan’s side of the strait.



Speaking to Coast Guard officers in Taipei, President Lai Ching-te warned that China’s “grey-zone” tactics, measures designed to exert sustained pressure without triggering open conflict — were intensifying. “They seek to manufacture a new normal that undermines the status quo,” he said, highlighting what his administration views as a steady escalation in psychological and operational pressure.

Broader military activity underscores strategic stakes

Reuters reported that, in its latest daily update, Taiwan’s defence ministry said a total of nine Chinese warships and 22 military aircraft had been detected around the island over the previous 24 hours. While maps indicated aircraft activity concentrated in the Taiwan Strait and to the north and southwest of the island, no specific details were provided on the positioning of the naval vessels.

The Penghu islands occupy a critical position in the Taiwan Strait, sitting closer to Taiwan’s western coastline and serving as a forward defence hub. Taiwan’s Coast Guard, operating alongside the navy, plays a key role in monitoring such movements. President Lai indicated that capabilities would be strengthened through expanded drone deployment, advanced radar systems and infrared surveillance technology. Taiwan’s government continues to reject Beijing’s sovereignty claims, maintaining that the island’s future can only be determined by its people.