/What are CH-53 helicopters? Why does US Navy rely on them to transport supplies to aircraft carriers in Middle East?

The CH-53 helicopter family, developed by Sikorsky, forms the US military’s heavy-lift rotary-wing capability. The platform is built for demanding maritime environments and remains central to expeditionary logistics at sea. On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X: “A CH-53 heavy-lift transport helicopter during takeoff from aboard the ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). In the volatile maritime environments, especially when the US carriers are deployed in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Persian Gulf, these helicopters are one the only assets capable of sustaining a Carrier Strike Group’s logistical needs.