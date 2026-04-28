/Jimmy Kimmel defends Melania joke following Trump assassination attempt and backlash- What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania Trump?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to defend his joke made on April 23, just two days before the supposed attack on US President Donald Trump. He said that his joke was misconstrued as a “call to assassination”. “It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” Kimmel said. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination,” Kimmel rejected the notion that “a joke I made three days ago before this dinner had any effect on anything that happened.” Kimmel invoked the First Amendment to assert that “Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants, as are you, as am I, and as are all of us." He further suggested that it was necessary to dial down on hateful rhetoric and perhaps it will be great if the First Lady start this at her home with her husband.