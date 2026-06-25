/What is Khaan Quest 2026? Inside one of world's largest peacekeeping exercises

The 23rd edition of the Multilateral Joint Military Exercise Khaan Quest 2026, one of the largest peacekeeping operations training exercises, is underway at the Five Hills Training Area, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. In this edition, over 1,000 troops have participated from 18 countries, according to the Ministry of Defence.

What is Exercise Khaan Quest?

Originally launched in 2003 as a bilateral exercise between the United States and the Mongolian Armed Forces, Khaan Quest evolved into a multinational peacekeeping exercise in 2006. It is an annual, multinational military exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and co-sponsored by the US Indo-Pacific Command. Designed to prepare military personnel for United Nations peacekeeping operations, it focuses on building global peace, stability, and interoperability among international armed forces.



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The exercise draws participants from across continents, including contingents from the Indian Army (frequently deployed for UN missions), the US military, and numerous other global forces. It also frequently features specialised segments, such as Women, Peace and Security training, to emphasise gender-sensitive peacekeeping and inclusive community engagement.

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How is the 23rd iteration important?

The 2026 edition marks its 23rd iteration. India's participation underscores its enduring commitment to global peace efforts and its growing strategic partnership with Mongolia. The Indian Army contingent, with 40 personnel, representing troops from a Battalion of the JAT Regiment along with personnel from other Arms and Services, is actively participating in the joint peacekeeping exercises in a multinational environment. The drill is being conducted as per the UN mandate with the aim of enhancing interoperability, communication and coordinated responses in complex operational scenarios.



In the ongoing exercise, Army troops are rehearsing multiple tactical drills, including checkpoint procedures, cordoning, patrolling, searching, mob control, protection of UN assets, combat first aid, humanitarian help to civilians and casualty evacuation. The troops are also participating in the 'Women, Peace and Security' segment, highlighting gender-sensitive peacekeeping, community engagement, inclusive approaches and protection of civilians in conflict and post-conflict environments.

How is Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 important?

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise serves as a valuable forum for participating military contingents to share best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures related to peace support operations. The joint training setting is enabling troops to strengthen mutual trust, improve coordination and enhance mission preparedness for deployment in multinational UN peacekeeping missions.



Leveraging India's extensive experience in UN peacekeeping operations, including the deployment of women peacekeepers, the Indian Army contingent is demonstrating a high level of professionalism, discipline and operational capability. Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 highlights the Indian Army's ongoing dedication to promoting global peace, stability and international cooperation while helping develop mission-ready multinational forces.