/What is Iran's 'invisible' Kheibar Shekan missile that pierced Israel's Iron Dome?

After the Iranian armed forces on Sunday (June 22) carried out another wave of massive missile-drone attacks on Israeli military targets that include Ben Gurion Airport and biological research centres, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed the Kheibar Shekan, Iran's latest long-range solid-fuel ballistic missile.

The IRGC also confirmed the use of the Kheibar Shekan missile in the attack calling it a broader “strategic response to Israeli aggression."

The Kheibar Shekan missile and its capabilities

The Kheibar Shekan is Iran's latest long-range solid-fuel ballistic missile that derives its name its name from Arabic, meaning "Breaker of Khyber", a reference to the historical battle of Khyber between Muslims and Jews in Arabia.

The missile belongs to the fourth generation of the Khorramshahr family of ballistic missiles, according to IRGC, reported euro news.

Considered as a vital technical development in the Iranian missile system, Kheibar Shekan has a range of 1,450 kilometres.

The missile is equipped with a satellite guidance system, giving it a higher degree of accuracy.

The missile is four metres long and weighs about 1,500 kilograms.

While the speed of the missile is more than 19,500 km/h outside the atmosphere and nearly 9,800 km/h inside it. This makes it difficult for even the advanced defence systems to intercept it.

Missile's development

The first version of the missile came in 2017, as Tehran unveiled the Khorramshahr-1. The missile which was 13 metres long and 1.5 metres in diameter was unveiled at a military parade on the occasion of "Holy Defence Week".

While the second version of the missile came almost two years later in 2019 followed by the fourth generation "Khorramshahr-4" in May 2023.

However, the third generation "Khorramshahr-3" was not been revealed by Iran but military sources confirmed that it exists and has advanced capabilities, reported euronews.