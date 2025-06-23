/What is Iran's 'invisible' Kheibar Shekan missile that pierced Israel's Iron Dome?

The Kheibar Shekan is Iran's latest long-range solid-fuel ballistic missile that derives its name its name from Arabic, meaning "Breaker of Khyber".
After the Iranian armed forces on Sunday (June 22) carried out another wave of massive missile-drone attacks on Israeli military targets that include Ben Gurion Airport and biological research centres, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed the Kheibar Shekan, Iran's latest long-range solid-fuel ballistic missile.
The IRGC also confirmed the use of the Kheibar Shekan missile in the attack calling it a broader “strategic response to Israeli aggression."
The Kheibar Shekan missile and its capabilities
Missile's development
The first version of the missile came in 2017, as Tehran unveiled the Khorramshahr-1. The missile which was 13 metres long and 1.5 metres in diameter was unveiled at a military parade on the occasion of "Holy Defence Week".
While the second version of the missile came almost two years later in 2019 followed by the fourth generation "Khorramshahr-4" in May 2023.
However, the third generation "Khorramshahr-3" was not been revealed by Iran but military sources confirmed that it exists and has advanced capabilities, reported euronews.
Notably Kheibar Shekan belongs to the fourth generation of the Khorramshahr family of ballistic missiles.