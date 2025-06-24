/What is Al Udeid Air Base? Inside LARGEST US military base in Middle East Iran just targeted in Qatar

Iran fired several ballistic missiles at US military installations in Qatar on Monday (June 23), just days after the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran targeted Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military facility in the Middle East.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry confirmed its air defences had intercepted the attack, and no injuries were reported. Still, the Qatari government condemned the incident as “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.”

A US defence official said Iran launched “short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles” and had notified Qatari and American officials beforehand to help avoid casualties.

What is Al Udeid Air Base?

Located just outside Doha, Al Udeid serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command’s air operations across the Middle East. It is home to nearly 8,000 American troops, alongside British forces who rotate through the facility.

The base plays a vital role in supporting US operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and other parts of the region. Known also as Abu Nakhla Airport, it has the longest runway in the Gulf, capable of handling some of the largest military aircraft in the world.

Qatar began hosting US forces at Al Udeid in 2000, and the partnership was formalised in 2002 with an agreement allowing a long-term American presence on Qatari soil. In 2024, CNN reported that the US extended its military stay in Qatar by another ten years.