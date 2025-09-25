/What happens to federal workers if the government shuts down? White House plans a strategy

The Trump administration is instructing federal agencies to prepare for large-scale layoffs in the event of a government shutd own, according to a memo from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The directive, which was obtained by CNN, tells agencies to identify programs that would face funding lapses if Congress fails to approve a budget by September 30 and are not legally required to continue. These programs should be prioritised for cuts, potentially leading to permanent job losses in areas that do not align with the President's agenda.

Despite the administration's tough stance, the OMB remains hopeful that Congress will avoid a shutdown and prevent the need for such drastic measures. However, the memo underscores a more aggressive approach than in previous shut downs, particularly under President Trump, as the administration remains in a standoff with Democrats over key funding issues.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the memo, calling it a "political intimidation tactic" that serves to scare federal workers. He argued that Trump's focus on firing government employees is less about governance and more about instilling fear. Schumer also pointed out that similar attempts at firings had been reversed in the past.

The looming threat of mass layoffs only escalates the ongoing budget conflict between the White House and congressional Democrats. While Democrats have called for an extension of enhanced federal subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage, Republicans have refused to make any concessions, leaving the fate of government funding hanging in the balance.

This latest memo follows a broader push by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce. Earlier in the year, the President signed an executive order urging agencies to develop plans for significant workforce reductions. Some agencies have already made cuts, while others have been forced to reverse them after legal challenges. While the memo highlights potential staffing reductions, key services such as social security, law enforcement, and air traffic control are expected to continue operating during a shutdown. However, many federal employees would be furloughed without pay, creating widespread disruption.

The OMB memo also stands out for its lack of transparency—agency shut down plans have not been publicly posted, despite the funding deadline approaching rapidly. The White House has indicated that unless Democrats meet their demands, it will push forward with plans to maintain funding for "core Trump Administration priorities" and prepare for job cuts in other areas.