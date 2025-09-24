/Macron praises Trump’s 'strongest message' on Russia, warns Iran president over nuclear sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (September 24) praised US President Donald Trump’s recent shift in stance on the Russi-Ukraine conflict, calling it an important development. Trump, following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, declared that Ukraine could recover all the territories seized by Russia, including Crimea. In an interview from New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Macron highlighted the significance of Trump’s message.

"This is a very clear message from the American president to say that Russia is undoubtedly weaker, more fragile than many have said,” Macron was quoted as saying. He explained that this new perspective is crucial for Ukraine’s ongoing struggle, especially as the country relies heavily on American military aid and equipment. Macron believes that Trump’s shift not only strengthens Ukraine’s morale but also offers the necessary support for the country to push back against Russian advances and potentially reclaim its occupied territories.

Macron also noted that Trump’s comments send a clear signal to the international community about Russia’s deteriorating strength. This shift in US policy comes at a time when tensions are escalating, particularly in Eastern Europe, with Russia continuing its aggressive actions in Ukraine. On a separate matter, Macron expressed concerns about the potential closure of the French consulate in Jerusalem by Israel, a retaliatory measure following France's recognition of Palestine as a state. He warned that such a decision would be a serious mistake and, in his view, was unlikely to occur.

In addition to these discussions, Macron met with global leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, further strengthening France’s diplomatic outreach during this crucial assembly.

