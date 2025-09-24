/'We stand firmly with the people of Gaza', says Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at UNGA

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Wednesday (September 24) became the first Syrian leader to address the United Nations General Assembly in six decades. The Syrian leader said, “Syrian story is filled with emotions, and it mixes pain with hope. The Syrian story is a story of struggle between good and evil.” Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the United Nations General Assembly, emphasising his country's long struggle against oppression and the significant strides made since last December's unexpected victory. He spoke of the decades of hardship endured by the Syrian people, saying, “For years, we have faced injustice, deprivation, and repression. But we rose to claim our dignity.”

Al-Sharaa also highlighted Syria's recent progress, which he described as a ‘unique achievement’ for the country. He credited this success to the solidarity of the Syrian people, their efforts to dismantle sectarian divisions, and their determination to prevent further attempts to fracture the country.

In his speech, Al-Sharaa outlined the key reforms implemented since the regime's restoration, including the establishment of new laws, the creation of democratic institutions, and the engagement of international businesses. He also called for the complete removal of sanctions, which he argued continue to hinder the country's recovery.