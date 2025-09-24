Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'We stand firmly with the people of Gaza', says Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at UNGA

'We stand firmly with the people of Gaza', says Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at UNGA

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 22:57 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 22:57 IST
'We stand firmly with the people of Gaza', says Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at UNGA

Syria President Ahmad Al-Sharaa Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Al-Sharaa's address was his debut at the United Nations General Assembly, and it was for the first time that a Syrian president has attended the international summit since 1967

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Wednesday (September 24) became the first Syrian leader to address the United Nations General Assembly in six decades. The Syrian leader said, “Syrian story is filled with emotions, and it mixes pain with hope. The Syrian story is a story of struggle between good and evil.” Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the United Nations General Assembly, emphasising his country's long struggle against oppression and the significant strides made since last December's unexpected victory. He spoke of the decades of hardship endured by the Syrian people, saying, “For years, we have faced injustice, deprivation, and repression. But we rose to claim our dignity.”

Al-Sharaa also highlighted Syria's recent progress, which he described as a ‘unique achievement’ for the country. He credited this success to the solidarity of the Syrian people, their efforts to dismantle sectarian divisions, and their determination to prevent further attempts to fracture the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In his speech, Al-Sharaa outlined the key reforms implemented since the regime's restoration, including the establishment of new laws, the creation of democratic institutions, and the engagement of international businesses. He also called for the complete removal of sanctions, which he argued continue to hinder the country's recovery.

Al-Sharaa's address was brief but pointed, and he concluded by expressing Syria's deep understanding of the devastation caused by war. “We have experienced suffering that we wish on no one,” he remarked. "As one of the countries most acutely aware of the horrors of conflict, we stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza, including its children and women, and with all those suffering from violence and aggression. We call for an immediate ceasefire."

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics