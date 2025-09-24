Soon after Dallas shooting, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that the suspect who killed himself had ‘ANTI-ICE’ written on one of his bullets. Two people were killed and one was injured in the attack on the ICE facility in Texas.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that two people were killed in a shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (Sep 24). Officials said that a gunman wrote "ANTI-ICE" on one of his bullets that he used for the attack. He then took his own life. The two killed were reportedly detainees, and no officials have been killed in the attack. The incident comes two weeks after the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by a sniper during a Utah university event.
FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said were the suspect's unspent shell casings that showed one with the words "ANTI-ICE" written along the side. "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," Patel wrote. He said that the FBI, DHS, and ATF are on the ground with the Dallas PD and state authorities. He added that the initial review of the evidence shows an “ideological motive behind this attack.” He then revealed that one of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” Patel called out the attack as “politically motivated” and said that attacks on law enforcement are not a one-off.
According to Reuters, the suspect opened fire on the office from an adjacent building around 6:40 a.m. local time (1140 GMT). Law enforcement officers were not injured in the shooting. "It looked like it might have been a sniper or some sort of a long-form shot,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" earlier on Wednesday.
Slamming the US media for propagating ‘the far-left rhetoric,’ Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that these ‘horrendous killingsmustserve as a wake-up call.’ “Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families,” she said.