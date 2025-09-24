The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that two people were killed in a shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (Sep 24). Officials said that a gunman wrote "ANTI-ICE" on one of his bullets that he used for the attack. He then took his own life. The two killed were reportedly detainees, and no officials have been killed in the attack. The incident comes two weeks after the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by a sniper during a Utah university event.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said were the suspect's unspent shell casings that showed one with the words "ANTI-ICE" written along the side. "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," Patel wrote. He said that the FBI, DHS, and ATF are on the ground with the Dallas PD and state authorities. He added that the initial review of the evidence shows an “ideological motive behind this attack.” He then revealed that one of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” Patel called out the attack as “politically motivated” and said that attacks on law enforcement are not a one-off.

According to Reuters, the suspect opened fire on the office from an adjacent building around 6:40 a.m. local time (1140 GMT). Law enforcement officers were not injured in the shooting. "It looked like it might have been a sniper or some sort of a long-form shot,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" earlier on Wednesday.

