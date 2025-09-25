Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /White House displays 'Presidential Walk of Fame' — But Joe Biden gets autopen portrait

White House displays 'Presidential Walk of Fame' — But Joe Biden gets autopen portrait

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 01:30 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 01:30 IST
White House displays 'Presidential Walk of Fame' — But Joe Biden gets autopen portrait

US President Donald Trump at the White House Photograph: (X (@WhiteHouse))

Story highlights

The White House unveiled a new presidential display, but Biden’s portrait was replaced with an image of an autopen signature, fueling further scrutiny from Trump allies

The White House on Wednesday (September 24) unveiled a new ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ outside the Oval Office, showcasing portraits of former US presidents. However, a notable exception was made for former US President Joe Biden, whose image was not represented through a traditional portrait. Instead, a photo of an autopen signing his name was framed.

The autopen, a tool used by multiple US presidents to sign documents in their stead, has become a point of contention. Critics, including Donald Trump and his supporters, have used Biden’s autopen signature to question his cognitive abilities and the extent of his involvement in key decisions like pardons. While Biden has strongly denied claims that he is not in control of his administration, dismissing them as lies, his opponents have continued to focus on the use of the autopen. The tool, which is legal for official use, has become a symbol for Donald Trump and others who aim to discredit Joe Biden’s leadership.'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an interview earlier this month, US President Donald Trump hinted at the inclusion of an autopen portrait in the new White House display, which is part of his broader effort to reshape the presidential environment. He has already made changes to the Rose Garden and has initiated plans for a new ballroom.

See the video below

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Joe Biden has consistently rejected allegations of incapacity, asserting that the claims are baseless and part of a larger strategy to distract from the failures of his critics. The White House has yet to comment on the significance of Biden’s autopen portrait, but the controversy surrounding it continues to fuel political debates.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics