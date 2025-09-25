/White House displays 'Presidential Walk of Fame' — But Joe Biden gets autopen portrait

The White House on Wednesday (September 24) unveiled a new ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ outside the Oval Office, showcasing portraits of former US presidents. However, a notable exception was made for former US President Joe Biden, whose image was not represented through a traditional portrait. Instead, a photo of an autopen signing his name was framed.

The autopen, a tool used by multiple US presidents to sign documents in their stead, has become a point of contention. Critics, including Donald Trump and his supporters, have used Biden’s autopen signature to question his cognitive abilities and the extent of his involvement in key decisions like pardons. While Biden has strongly denied claims that he is not in control of his administration, dismissing them as lies, his opponents have continued to focus on the use of the autopen. The tool, which is legal for official use, has become a symbol for Donald Trump and others who aim to discredit Joe Biden’s leadership.'

In an interview earlier this month, US President Donald Trump hinted at the inclusion of an autopen portrait in the new White House display, which is part of his broader effort to reshape the presidential environment. He has already made changes to the Rose Garden and has initiated plans for a new ballroom.

