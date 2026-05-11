/What happened inside Union Pacific train? Multiple bodies found near Texas-Mexico border

Multiple bodies were discovered inside a Union Pacific cargo train in the border city of Laredo on Sunday (May 10), prompting a major investigation by local and federal authorities into the circumstances surrounding the deaths near the US-Mexico border.

According to the Laredo Police Department, officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time near mile marker 13, close to 12100 Jim Young Way in north Laredo, an area located near a Union Pacific rail yard. Police confirmed that multiple bodies were found inside the cargo train but did not immediately disclose the exact number of victims or identify the deceased.

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Authorities said the investigation remained ongoing late into Sunday night, with officials withholding further details as forensic teams and federal investigators worked to determine what happened. Investigators have not confirmed whether the train originated in Mexico, nor have they announced whether there were any survivors. Officials also declined to reveal the possible cause of death or how long the bodies may have been inside the railcar. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected.

The discovery came amid extreme heat conditions in South Texas. Weather data showed temperatures in Laredo reaching nearly 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, while the heat index reportedly climbed as high as 104 degrees. Authorities have not confirmed whether heat exposure played a role in the deaths. The location of the incident has fuelled speculation that the victims may have been migrants attempting to cross the border using freight transportation routes commonly exploited by human smuggling networks.

Laredo, which sits directly across from Nuevo Laredo, is one of the busiest freight and trade corridors between the United States and Mexico. Freight trains travelling through the region have long been used by migrants seeking to bypass heavily monitored highway checkpoints.