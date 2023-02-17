What happened at New York's JFK airport? Terminal to remain close for the second day

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) terminal will remain close for the second straigh day. JFK is one of the world's busiest airports and serves international carriers like Korea Air, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines and Air France. The closing of Terminal 1 disrupted travel as some of the flights were cancelled at the airport. The chaos happened after an electric panel failure and a subsequent fire. The power outage began Thursday post which the passengers were sent to other JFK terminals. According to JFK's website, a total of 58 inbound and outbound flights were either delayed or canceled at the airport. This is by 8:30AM on Friday.

The JFK airport in a statement wrote, “JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues working with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible."

“Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport,” the statement added. JFK said that the power outage was caused by an electrical panel failure. As per the airport the panel failure resulted in a small "isolated fire overnight" that was "immediately extinguished."

As per FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data, around 29 flights in or out of JFK were canceled early Friday. JFK's owner, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said that the efforts are underway to bring back the flight operations as soon as possible.

The airport also cautioned the passengers that they should check the flight status with their carriers ahead of coming to the airport. It is also important to note that a planned $15 billion JFK makeover was delayed in 2020. This happened as the Covid-19 pandemic brought airline industry to its knees.

