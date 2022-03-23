Republican Lindsey Graham draws flak after asking Ketanji Brown Jackson's religion during Senate hearing

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is drawing widespread flak online for inquiring about the faith of Ketanji Brown-Jackson, who is US President Joe Biden's nominee to become a judge in US Supreme Court. Graham's query came during Brown's Senate hearing.

What is especially drawing attention is Graham's follow-up question which many online are deeming inappropriate.

Here's how the conversation went,

Senator Graham: What faith are you by the way?

Brown: Senator I am ... Protestant...non-denominational.

Senator Graham: Could you fairly judge a Catholic?

Ketanji Brown appears a little taken aback but responds smilingly that she has a record of fairly judging everyone.

Here is the video of the interaction posted on Twitter by a journalist.

It’s 2022 and senator Lindsey Graham asked this question during a senate supreme court hearing.



pic.twitter.com/epTgVkKHJa — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 22, 2022 ×

In the US, and in most other constitutional democracies, the role of a judge is implicitly free of any religious bias. Graham's line of inquiry is being deemed inappropriate in this light.

Twitter users have reacted disapprovingly at Graham.

"This couldn't legally be asked in any other job interview, right?" says a Twitter user in comment.

"Not surprised Lindsey Graham would ask such an inappropriate irrelevant question. Did he ask Justice Amy Coney Barrett who is an ultra-conservative Catholic if she could judge those of a different faith fairly," asks another Twitter user.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to US Supreme Court by former US president Donald Trump in the run-up to 2020 US Presidential election. This move was seen by many as a Republican effort to boost the number of conservative judges in US Supreme Court.

Republicans, as media reports say, have also been holding Democrats responsible for attack judges based on their faith in past

As quoted by news website The Hill, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein had referred to Amy Coney Barrett's ultra-conservative faith saying 'the dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern'. Lindsey Graham made an allusion to these words that were reportedly said when Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to a federal appeals court in 2017.