/What are Molotov cocktails? All about the ‘poor man’s grenade’ used in Colorado attack

In Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday (Jun 1), six people were injured as a pro-Palestinian man threw a deadly Molotov cocktail at a peaceful pro-Israel protest.

The attack was described as a "targeted terror attack" by FBI director Kash Patel, who said that they were investigating the latest, allegedly antisemitic attack in the United States.

Local media, citing witnesses, reported that a man threw something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at the group protesting for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Six people, aged between 67 and 88, were injured in the senseless attack and were rushed to the hospital.

What is the weapon used in the horrific attack? Here's all you need to know.

What are Molotov cocktails?

Molotov cocktail refers to a crude bomb that, like a grenade, has to be physically hurled at a target.

It typically consists of a glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid and is fitted with a wick that is set aflame before throwing. A Molotov cocktail bomb is also known as a bottle bomb, a burn bottle, a fire bottle and a poor man's grenade.

These bombs are easy to produce and are often used by revolutions and uprisings against the government in various parts of the world.

Why is it called a Molotov cocktail?

The name, as per Britannica, can be traced back to Vyacheslav Molotov, the Soviet Union's foreign minister during and after World War II. However, it must be noted that he was not the inventor.

In 1939, Molotov authorised the illegal invasion of Finland during the early days of WW2, thus starting the Russo-Finnish War. The Soviet foreign minister was known to refer to cluster bombs being dropped on Finland as "food parcels" for the starving Finnish population. The resistance then came up with crude bombs made from bottles filled with a mixture of tar, ethanol, and gasoline, stoppered with wicks. In a bit of black humour, Finns christened them “Molotov cocktails”—drinks intended to accompany Molotov’s “food parcels”.