Western sanctions might impact 69-year-old Vladimir Putin's youthful looks. Here's how

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special "military operation" in the Ukrainian cities in order to 'demilitarise' the neighbouring country on February 24.

After the deadly invasion, the Western counties slapped Russia with a series of severe sanctions - isolating the country and leaving it in a dire state.

However, if reports are to be believed, sanctions might now directly impact Putin as he won't be able to use Botox to maintain his youthful looks.

Among other international brands, some of the drugmakers have also halted business and supplies to Russia. A report by Independent noted that Eli Lilly and Co, Novartis and Abbvie Inc are reducing their operations in Russia.

Reuters quoted Eli Lilly and Co, as saying that it would continue to supply critical medicines for cancer and diabetes treatment. However, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it will halt "non-essential" products.

As per reports, AbbVie said it has temporarily suspended operations for all its aesthetic products in the country. The drugmaker owns the celebrated wrinkle treatment Botox.

Does this mean that Putin, who is often pictured flaunting his youthful looks, will have to stop using botox?

Several reports by the western media have suggested that Putin uses botox. A decade ago news piece by The Guardian, mentioned that rumours were circulating about Putin's use of the particular product.

It had become so viral that Putin's spokesperson had to react to the reports and issue denials. The spokesperson had said, "It's probably just how the light fell. The prime minister is tired."

There's no official response. Meanwhile, Illinois-based Abbvie Inc in a statement on its website said, "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and those affected across the region. As a global biopharmaceutical company, we have a responsibility to patients who depend on our medicines."

"We are committed to ensuring our patients in Ukraine, Russia, and throughout the region continue to have access to our essential and life-saving medicines. As the tragic events continue to unfold in Ukraine, AbbVie has temporarily suspended operations for all our aesthetics products in Russia," it added.

