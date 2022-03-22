Does this $700 million superyacht belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin?  

If allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are to be believed, a 460ft superyacht, which is presently moored in the port of Marina di Carrara off the west coast of Italy, belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny's anti-corruption unit has asked the Italian authorities to seize the $700 million vessel. They have offered to prove that it is owned by the Russian leader.

The superyacht’s owner is not publicly listed. It measures 140-metres in length and has several luxury features including two helipads.

The six-deck yacht called 'Scheherezade' has a space equivalent to two apartment blocks, a spa and beauty salon.

The team, which had conducted a probe, has also shared a video of luxury assets of Putin and his family in Europe.

The video, which has been shared on Navalny's Youtube channel by presenters Georgy Alburov and Maria Pevchikh, shows that the captain of the ship is British. The rest of the crew is from the FSO and FSB, the two Russian secret services.

On social media, Pevchikh said, "We've been investigating Putin's corruption for over a decade, and there is one thing we know for sure – Putin never keeps assets under his own name.”

“A dozen of Putin's personal guards and servants are constantly maintaining one of the world's largest yachts, docked in an Italian port. We think that this is solid enough proof that Scheherezade belongs to Putin himself and must be immediately seized," Pevchikh added.

(With inputs from agencies)