Putin looking to use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine, says Biden

Without citing any evidence, US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to use biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine invasion, a Reuters report said.

The accusations of Russia about Kyiv possessing these are false, said the US leader.

At a Business Roundtable event, Biden said, Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true."

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he’s considering using both of those," added Biden.

Earlier, several officials in Washington and allied countries have also accused Russia of spreading an unproven claim about Ukraine having a biological weapons programme as an excuse to potentially launch its own such attacks.

The defense ministry of Russia has accused Ukraine of looking to hold a chemical attack against its own people to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons in the invasion. It has not supported its accusation with any evidence.

