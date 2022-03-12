Western sanctions could cause International space station to crash: Russia

Russia has been a target of several western sanctions after it invaded Ukraine. Amid all the chaos, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos has warned that all these sanctions could crash the International Space Station.

As per Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions could disrupt the operation of ISS. The Roscosmos chief on Telegram wrote that the Russian segment of the station could be affected. This segment helps correct its orbit. If affected, it can cause the 500-tonne structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land."

The Russian segment ensures that the station's orbit is corrected (on average 11 times a year), including to avoid space debris", said Rogozin.

He further published a map of the locations where the ISS could possibly come down. It was unlikely to be in Russia.

"But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the 'dogs of war', should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos", he continued.

The countries that imposed sanctions were deemed "crazy" by him.

Meanwhile, as more and more companies pull out from Russia over its war on Ukraine, Kremlin is reportedly easing its copyright laws and allowing domestic companies to steal intellectual property from “unfriendly nations."

Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development proposed relaxing piracy legislation to undermine sanctions imposed by the Western countries.

“The possibility of lifting restrictions on the use of intellectual property contained in certain goods, the supply of which to Russia is limited, is being considered,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This will smooth out the impact on the market of breaks in supply chains, as well as the shortage of goods and services that arose due to new sanctions by Western countries.”

(With inputs from agencies)