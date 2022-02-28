West pledges more military aid to Ukraine. But will it reach Kyiv in time?

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating, several countries of the West have started to help Ukraine militarily. Well, they are still not going to send troops on the ground but will give military equipment.

The countries, which have made the pledge to help Ukraine in this way recently are Sweden, Finland, Germany and the US. Lithuania has already been doing it.

But still the date of the delivery of the equipment has not been disclosed. Only time will tell that these vital things would reach the Ukrainian armed forces in time or not.

For the first time, the US has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine. It is being done as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

The US is currently working on the logistics of the shipment, the officials said.

At a news conference on Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said that Stockholm would ship 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 units of body armour, 5,000 helmets and 1,35,000 field rations in support to military of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, the neighbouring Finland had said that it would send 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 helmets, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations to Ukraine.

Germany has already announced that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies)