West 'doing everything to drag out' Ukraine conflict: Russia's defence minister

On Tuesday, Russia's defence minister claimed Moscow was attempting to "liberate" east Ukraine, but accused the West of prolonging the military action by supplying armaments to Kyiv.

"We are gradually implementing our strategy to free the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics," Sergei Shoigu stated, adding that the US and its allies were attempting to "drag out" the campaign by supplying weaponry.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military spokesman reported that street fights have begun in Kreminna, and that escape is difficult.

That's one of only two places along a hundreds-mile-long front where the Ukrainians claim the Russians managed to break through on Monday.



Serhiy Haidai, the regional military administrator for Luhansk, claimed heavy artillery shelled the town overnight, setting seven residential buildings on fire, and that the Olympus sports complex, where the nation's Olympic team trains, was also hit.

