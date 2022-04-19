West 'doing everything to drag out' Ukraine conflict: Russia's defence minister

It is week nine of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv says that the second phase of the war has now begun. Russia has launched its much anticipated offensive with explosions reported all along the eastern front, Ukraine's President Zelensky vowed to fight on, listen in.
Sergei Shoigu said in reference to eastern Ukraine's rebel regions, adding that Washington and its allies were trying to "drag out" the campaign through their weapons supplies.
On Tuesday, Russia's defence minister claimed Moscow was attempting to "liberate" east Ukraine, but accused the West of prolonging the military action by supplying armaments to Kyiv.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military spokesman reported that street fights have begun in Kreminna, and that escape is difficult.
That's one of only two places along a hundreds-mile-long front where the Ukrainians claim the Russians managed to break through on Monday.
Serhiy Haidai, the regional military administrator for Luhansk, claimed heavy artillery shelled the town overnight, setting seven residential buildings on fire, and that the Olympus sports complex, where the nation's Olympic team trains, was also hit.
