We're constructing many hypersonic missiles: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the US missile arsenal and said that many hypersonic missiles are being under construction.

While delivering his address to the nation from the White House, Trump described US missiles as "big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast".

Trump called top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani a top terrorist and defended his killing in US strikes that hit Iraq's Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The US president also said that casualties were avoided in Iran's ballistic missile attack at US bases in Iraq as a warning was issued in advance by the Pentagon.

Trump added that "we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it."

Iran on Wednesday, in retaliation to Soleimani's killing, fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the strikes were not to escalate tension or to start a war but were an act of self-defence in accordance with the UN charter.

Shortly after Iran fired missiles, Trump tweeted out saying "All is well!"

Also Read: Iran's slain general Soleimani laid to rest in hometown Kerman

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020 ×

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," his tweet read.