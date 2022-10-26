'We'll have to comply,' says Apple after EU makes USB-C chargers mandatory

Buckling under pressure, Apple on Tuesday announced it will be complying with the mandate given by the European Union on having USB-C chargers for all devices.

Reportedly, without going into details, an Apple executive, speaking at a Wall Street Journal conference in Laguna Beach, California said the company 'will have to comply' with the new rules.

"We have no choice...as we do around the world, [Apple will] comply with local laws," Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak.

When quizzed about the timing of the rollout of the devices with USB-C charging ports, Joswiak said “the Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers.”

Joswiak, however, made it clear that Apple was not happy with the changes it was forced to make. He said that since over a billion people already use Apple's Lighting cable, the switch would create a lot of e-waste.

"We think it would have been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive."

Joswiak further explained that the company had been at loggerheads with the European authorities for a decade. He said if Apple had adopted the micro-USB technology forced by the EU members, neither the current Lightning nor the USB-C charging would have been invented.

As reported by WION, earlier this month, the European Union parliament approved new rules that make sure a universal charging port is introduced for electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, cameras, e-readers, earbuds and other devices by 2024.

Notably, iPhones are charged from a lightning cable while Android-based devices use USB-C chargers.

The motion passed with 602 votes in favour and 13 against it. Accordingly, the vote by the EU parliament confirmed the previous agreement of making USB-C chargers used by Android-based devices the standard for all of the continent.

The Cupertino-based company, for long, has been panned by users and critics alike for introducing myriad variations that burn a hole in the pocket of consumers.

Experts have called this practice a 'tie-sale' where Apple obliged the consumer to purchase a second product of its exclusive manufacture which was an abusive and illegal commercial practice.

(With inputs from agencies)

